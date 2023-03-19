First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut First Merchants from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

First Merchants Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ FRME traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.78. 473,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $33.07 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at First Merchants

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Merchants

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth $19,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,493,000 after acquiring an additional 426,862 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 359.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 400,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 313,008 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in First Merchants by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,835,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,583,000 after acquiring an additional 246,560 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,037,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,962,000 after acquiring an additional 212,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

