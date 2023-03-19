First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

First Mid Bancshares Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of FMBH traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.68. 197,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. First Mid Bancshares has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average of $32.88.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.97 million. Analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Mid Bancshares

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $32,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Mid Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 146,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,391,000 after acquiring an additional 33,609 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,265,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,445,000 after acquiring an additional 33,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 465,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 29,888 shares in the last quarter. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Featured Stories

