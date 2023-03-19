First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded First Republic Bank from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.90.

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

Shares of FRC opened at $23.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.69 and a 200 day moving average of $124.83. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $174.21.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.06. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 24.66%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in First Republic Bank by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,724,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,628,000 after buying an additional 143,905 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,149,000 after purchasing an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More

