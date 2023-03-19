Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Five Below from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas raised Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Five Below from $196.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $207.50.

Five Below stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.40. 1,274,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,522. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $198.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.57. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $212.56.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.07. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Five Below by 17.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

