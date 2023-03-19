Flower City Capital Has $1.85 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Flower City Capital decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $6,003,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 53.3% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS opened at $104.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.42 and a 200 day moving average of $103.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.33.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

