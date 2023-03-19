Flower City Capital Has $379,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Flower City Capital trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.4% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $237.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.68. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $296.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

