Flower City Capital Has $7.61 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Flower City Capital decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.9% of Flower City Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $359.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $368.16 and its 200 day moving average is $358.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $424.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

