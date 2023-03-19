Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Flowserve from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $37.59.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 222.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Featured Articles

