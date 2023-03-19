Forterra (LON:FORT) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $211.82

Shares of Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 211.82 ($2.58) and traded as low as GBX 199.40 ($2.43). Forterra shares last traded at GBX 201 ($2.45), with a volume of 285,111 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FORT shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.66) target price on shares of Forterra in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Forterra alerts:

Forterra Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £427.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 837.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 211.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 218.02.

Forterra Increases Dividend

Forterra Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Forterra’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a yield of 4.62%. Forterra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,250.00%.

(Get Rating)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.