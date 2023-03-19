Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

FC opened at $44.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.64 million, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $54.70.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 38,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Covey Co engages in organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, Education Practice, and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada. The International Licensees segment focuses on international licensees’ royalty revenues.

