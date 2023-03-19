Frax Share 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $42.20 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Frax Share has a market cap of $630.40 million and approximately $42.20 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for about $8.45 or 0.00030047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,614,253 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

