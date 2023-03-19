Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FULC. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 98,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $582,843.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,501,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,060,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 98,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $582,843.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,501,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,060,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,206,655 shares of company stock worth $26,922,842. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 6.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,272 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $213.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.25.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.