Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULCGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FULC. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 98,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $582,843.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,501,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,060,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 98,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $582,843.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,501,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,060,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Gould sold 6,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $101,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,497,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,206,655 shares of company stock worth $26,922,842. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,272 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 188,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $24.79. The stock has a market cap of $213.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.25.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

