Fundamentun LLC Acquires 1,010 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fundamentun LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.3% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 57,457,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,017,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $56.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

