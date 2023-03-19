Fundamentun LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,324,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,343,000 after acquiring an additional 154,876 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,002,000 after acquiring an additional 144,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 476,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after acquiring an additional 122,685 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 626.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 119,807 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOT traded down $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.04. The stock had a trading volume of 186,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,282. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.70. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $163.55 and a one year high of $229.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.