Fundamentun LLC Purchases New Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 1.2 %

W. P. Carey stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,713,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,141. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.77.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.47%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

