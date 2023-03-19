Fundamentun LLC Sells 186 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fundamentun LLC cut its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after purchasing an additional 169,536 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

MRK traded down $3.24 on Friday, reaching $104.10. The company had a trading volume of 26,402,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,487. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $264.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.19 and its 200 day moving average is $102.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

