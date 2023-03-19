Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.52.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.60 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 596.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Futu by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Futu by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Futu in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $45.07 on Friday. Futu has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.92.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

