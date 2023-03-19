FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Issued By HC Wainwright

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Golden Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $0.60 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Minerals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Separately, Fundamental Research set a $0.76 target price on Golden Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AUMN opened at $0.20 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 275.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 108,858 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 126.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 264.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Golden Minerals by 49.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 341,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals

(Get Rating)

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and the Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico, the El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina, the Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico, the Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada, and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.