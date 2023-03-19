G999 (G999) Price Reaches $0.0026

G999 (G999) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One G999 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 24.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $9,365.05 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00062750 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00044104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000787 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001517 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

