GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

NYSE:GLOP opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $430.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.27.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The shipping company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 30.19%. Research analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth about $58,000. 12.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas carriers. It owns bareboat fleet of LNG carriers including tri-fuel diesel electric engine propulsion and stream vessels, and ships which operates under long-term time charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

