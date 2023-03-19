Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $551.29

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $551.29 and traded as low as $530.00. Geberit shares last traded at $530.00, with a volume of 40 shares.

Geberit Trading Down 6.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $551.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.24.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. The firm’s product range consists of the Installation and Flushing Systems, Piping Systems and Bathroom Systems product areas. The Installation and Flushing Systems comprises flushing systems for toilets including cisterns and fittings.

