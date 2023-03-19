General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GIS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.94.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.91.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock worth $3,393,359 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.