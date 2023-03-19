GeniuX (IUX) Price Reaches $0.0253 on Top Exchanges

GeniuX (IUX) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, GeniuX has traded 61.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GeniuX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeniuX has a market cap of $118.40 million and $15,645.23 worth of GeniuX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001475 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.44 or 0.00369292 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,299.99 or 0.26841402 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000060 BTC.
GeniuX Token Profile
GeniuX’s genesis date was June 14th, 2022. GeniuX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. GeniuX’s official message board is geniusassets.medium.com. GeniuX’s official Twitter account is @geniusassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeniuX’s official website is genius-assets.com.
Buying and Selling GeniuX
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeniuX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeniuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeniuX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
