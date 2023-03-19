Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,170 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $162.07. 6,636,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.98 and a 200-day moving average of $169.54.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

