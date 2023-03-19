Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GTY. BTIG Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Getty Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty Price Performance

NYSE GTY opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.50. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Getty Realty Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $1,907,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth $1,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Getty Realty

(Get Rating)

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.