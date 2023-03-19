Gifto (GTO) Price Reaches $0.0496 on Exchanges

Gifto (GTO) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $49.59 million and $16.91 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Gifto Token Trading

