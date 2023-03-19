Gleason Group Inc. Buys 8,610 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $12,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,903,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,880,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,649,000 after acquiring an additional 18,486 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,728,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,324 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 900,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 887,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,601,000 after purchasing an additional 53,600 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

ITOT stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.80. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $103.48.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.