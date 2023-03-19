Gleason Group Inc. Has $67.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gleason Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,809 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 21.0% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,043,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $395,859,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,960,000 after acquiring an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,498,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $359.88 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $424.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.72. The firm has a market cap of $268.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

