Gleason Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gleason Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 0.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.81.

Deere & Company stock opened at $385.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $417.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.13. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

