Gleason Group Inc. Sells 3,407 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Gleason Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 123.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 38.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,277,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,224,000 after purchasing an additional 916,731 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 157.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,417,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,839,000 after purchasing an additional 867,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares in the company, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day moving average is $54.34. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

