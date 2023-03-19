GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of GLG Life Tech Co. (TSE:GLG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 11,000 shares trading hands.

GLG Life Tech Stock Up 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.