Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Global Payments from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Global Payments from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Global Payments Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $98.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $146.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 223.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

