Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Holdings Trimmed by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLOU. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Global X Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $14.34 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $557.31 million, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

