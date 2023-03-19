Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) is Riverbridge Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,374,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43,872 shares during the period. Globant comprises approximately 3.5% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 3.28% of Globant worth $231,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Globant by 1.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Globant by 792.8% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globant by 7.0% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Globant by 34.6% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Globant by 3.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $144.71 and a 52-week high of $282.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $490.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.11.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

