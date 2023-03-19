Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GTE opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.08 million, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.68. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

