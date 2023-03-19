Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered shares of Green Plains from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Green Plains Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GPRE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.13. 3,238,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,573. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $26.09 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $894.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Green Plains by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Green Plains by 39.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $102,000.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

