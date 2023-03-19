Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Griffon has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.74.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Griffon had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a positive return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $649.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.16%.

Institutional Trading of Griffon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,526,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,577,000 after acquiring an additional 696,345 shares during the period. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,473,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Griffon by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,304,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 348,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.