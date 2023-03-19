Grin One Day Trading Volume Hits $829,666.33 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $6.81 million and $829,666.33 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded 33.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,602.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00308972 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012140 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00077238 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.13 or 0.00565617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00492138 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003607 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

