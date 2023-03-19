Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.09.
Guidewire Software Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.04.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.
Guidewire Software Company Profile
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.