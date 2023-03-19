Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.09.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $77.20 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average of $65.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,739.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $182,910.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,255 shares of company stock worth $1,450,282 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.