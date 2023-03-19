Hall Laurie J Trustee Acquires 3,370 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 18,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE MDT opened at $78.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.22. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

