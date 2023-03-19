Hall Laurie J Trustee Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,150 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 413,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 101,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WBA opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

