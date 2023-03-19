Hall Laurie J Trustee Grows Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,070 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 1.8% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.66.

NKE opened at $120.39 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.