Hall Laurie J Trustee Sells 590 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,183 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.65.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $109.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.