Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.
Separately, HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $5.40.
Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.
