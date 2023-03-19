Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.14. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

About Harmony Gold Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 25,789,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,543,611 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,398,000. Exor Capital LLP increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 29,744,388 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,549,000 after buying an additional 3,079,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 542.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,720 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after buying an additional 2,993,900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $7,335,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.