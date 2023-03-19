Harrington Investments INC Acquires 1,070 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $44,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen raised their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.07. 3,202,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,399. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.06.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

