Harrington Investments INC Acquires Shares of 1,298 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Harrington Investments INC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 99.2% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,345,000 after purchasing an additional 848,152 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 126.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,455,000 after purchasing an additional 698,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Analog Devices by 17.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after purchasing an additional 426,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $1,166,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,195 shares of company stock worth $2,697,723. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $185.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,216,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,217,916. The stock has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.07. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

