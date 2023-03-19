Harrington Investments INC Decreases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Harrington Investments INC cut its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 3.0% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.92.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $5.06 on Friday, reaching $186.80. 4,798,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,702. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

