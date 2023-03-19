Harrington Investments INC Purchases 1,242 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 58,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Medtronic by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 33,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MDT traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.29. 8,838,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,038,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

