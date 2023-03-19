Harrington Investments INC Purchases 200 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORA. Bank of America began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Shares of ORA stock traded down $3.45 on Friday, reaching $80.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,233,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,781. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.94.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

About Ormat Technologies

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

