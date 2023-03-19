Harrington Investments INC Sells 3,764 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Harrington Investments INC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $680,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $457,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,201,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,332,851. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33.

